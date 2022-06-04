Orchard Cafe sizzles with new Flame and Grill buffet

The Orchard Cafe at Orchard Hotel Singapore has launched a new international buffet called Flame and Grill, inspired by dishes from South America and Europe's Iberian Peninsula.

Here is your chance to try the buffet.

Readers of The Straits Times get a discount of 30 per cent off till June 30. Lunch starts from $68, and dinner starts from $88.

To get the discount, quote SPH Rewards when making your reservation.

Terms and conditions apply.

The Flame and Grill buffet offers diners the best of both land and sea, with dishes such as gambas a la plancha, ensaladilla rusa and Spanish grilled pork belly.

The buffet also features two new items - the asado at the cafe's charcoal grill station and the Argentinian stews at the soup station.

Diners can also enjoy popular Latin American desserts such as flan al caramelo and dulce de leche ice cream.

Visit orchardhotel.com.sg for more information. To make a reservation, call 6739-6565 or send an e-mail to orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com