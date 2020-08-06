Orange Valley donates masks, assistive aids worth $30k

Orange Valley Nursing Homes is donating $30,000 worth of assistive devices and face masks to the underprivileged, to commemorate the nation's 55th birthday.

The move is part of its corporate social responsibility outreach initiative, Protecting You & Our Community, which is aimed at raising awareness about safeguarding the health and well-being of the elderly and children, two of the most vulnerable groups in society.

Said Ms Lyn Edel Yip, Orange Valley Nursing Homes chief executive: "Through Protecting You & Our Community, Orange Valley wishes to continue establishing meaningful relationships with different groups in the community, and in particular, to deepen the inter-generational connection between the young and our elderly residents."

Taman Jurong Community Club will help to distribute 134 assistive devices, such as walking aids and wheelchairs, to seniors in need.

Reusable child-size fabric masks and postcards will be given to 2,000 pre-schoolers and kindergarteners in Taman Jurong. The children can write messages on the postcards, which will be collected and given to Orange Valley staff and residents. Each resident in the nursing home is allowed only one visitor a day amid the coronavirus situation.

To support local businesses, the masks were produced by Connezt Dots, a social enterprise employing home-based seamstresses from low-income families, and corporate-wear company Esta Signature.

Taman Jurong Citizens' Consultative Committee chairman Goh Peng Tong said: "On behalf of the residents, I would like to thank Orange Valley for their generosity and support as we continue to reinforce our commitment to building a strong, compassionate and inclusive community."