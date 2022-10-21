Oral care made easier for homebound seniors with pilot tele-dentistry programme

SINGAPORE - Retired taxi driver Richard Lim is the main caregiver of his 89-year-old mother, who is homebound and has lost her ability to perform all daily acitivities.

It is a challenge for him to help her keep her medical appointments, the 66-year-old said. They rarely took her to the dentist.

But there was some respite when they were included in a pilot programme in January 2022 that saw staff from St. Andrew’s Community Hospital (SACH) travelling to their home to look after her dental health, on top of her regular health checkups.

His mother was one of 199 seniors who participated in Tele-Denistry Oral Care for Seniors (T-Docs) programme, which aims to improve the oral care of seniors in the community through early detection and regular monitoring.

Mr Lim is now also able to better help his mother with her oral hygiene, as the homecare team has taught him how to do proper teeth cleaning.

Clinical Associate Professor Christina Sim, the principal investigator for T-Docs and senior consultant at the National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS), said it launched the programme after noticing seniors were neglecting their dental health.

“I felt very sad when I saw the lack of care for dental health of seniors. Oral care is important to their general well-being, and we need to make sure oral care is accessible to them,” Professor Sim said.

She added: “With this project, we are able to provide help to seniors from the comfort of their own home, with nurses and staff that they are comfortable with.”

The pilot programme, launched in early 2021, will now run for another two years.

The joint initiative by NDCS and Temasek Foundation leverages technology to provide regular screening and monitoring of seniors’ oral health, which they said enables early detection of oral diseases and ensures preventive care for seniors.

More than 40 nurses in nursing homes here and members of SACH’s home care team have been trained to perform oral health screenings with intra-oral imaging of seniors’ oral cavities and provide basic oral and denture hygiene care.

Seniors are first examined by a dentist. They are then regularly screened and monitored every six months by trained staff from SACH and Vanguard Healthcare using an intra-oral camera with fluorescence technology.

Early signs of tooth decay and gum inflammation can be detected with the use of the intra-oral camera that is placed in the patient’s mouth. The camera is also able to differentiate between existing and newly formed dental plaque.