A new normal

If I need to... send my children to school

• All schools and institutes of higher learning will shift to full home-based learning from Wednesday till at least May 4. This means students will log in from home and be taught remotely by their teachers.

• School-based mid-year exams will be cancelled. But national exams like the mid-year O-and A-level mother tongue exams, the PSLE and final-year exams will continue.

... or enrichment classes

• Face-to-face tuition, music lessons, dance classes, sports training and other such activities will all be put on hold.

If I want to... eat out

• Sorry, dining out is no longer an option.

• While food and beverage outlets will remain open, they can do only takeaway and delivery. In fact, you cannot even eat or drink while waiting for your food to be prepared.

• F&B outlets include restaurants, hawker centres, coffee shops and foodcourts. They also include any outlet that has a food licence. This means cupcake shops, coffee chain outlets, bak kwa franchises and bubble tea chains will stay open - but only for takeaway.

If I need to... go to work



Work from home if you can, but if you are an essential services worker and must go to work, follow your office's safe distancing guidelines. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



• As far as practicable, companies are supposed to allow employees to work from home and do telecommuting. This applies especially to vulnerable groups such as older workers and pregnant women.

• For those who must be at the workplace - such as those manning essential services - companies must ensure there are safe distancing measures in place. These include cutting down on physical meetings, staggering working hours and making sure you sit at least 1m away from your colleagues.

If I need to... buy groceries



Supermarkets, wholesale and wet markets, and provision shops will stay open. But do keep a safe distance from others when shopping. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



• Do not worry. Wholesale markets, wet markets, supermarkets and provision shops will still be open.

• The food supply chain - including food being flown in, the manufacture of food, as well as abattoirs - will still be operating. There is no need to hoard food.

• But when you go shopping, you must keep a safe distance from others. Follow the markings on the floor, including at wet markets.

• You can also order online. Taxi and private-hire car drivers have been roped in to deliver groceries, although operational details remain unclear.

If I need to... send my children to pre-school



Pre-schools will be closed, but parents working in essential services can get help in looking after their children. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



• Pre-schools will be closed. But parents/guardians who are working in essential services and are unable to find alternative care arrangements will get help in looking after their children. Priority will be given to children of healthcare workers as well as those of low-wage or daily-wage workers employed in essential services.

• In addition, selected care services for students such as those in student care centres and special education schools will be open. Parents should approach their child's pre-school or school for help.

If I want to... go shopping



Retail therapy will have to wait. Only stores supporting the provision of essential services can stay open. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



• Retail therapy can wait, right? In any case, big stores such as Takashimaya and Ikea, as well as boutiques and retail outlets, including chains like Uniqlo and Zara, will be shut.

Delivery of your paper

Newspaper subscribers will still get their daily paper delivered to their homes amid the new Covid-19 safety measures, as newspapers are considered an essential service.

However, the pandemic situation has caused a shortage of workers, leading to late deliveries in some areas.

In the coming days, delivery vendors will be reaching out to selected subscribers to unlatch the flaps of their letterboxes, so that newspapers can be delivered to the mailbox, if necessary.

Print subscribers who want to ensure they continue receiving the news without delay can upgrade their subscription, for free, to include digital access.

They can do so by e-mailing circs@sph.com.sg or calling 6388-3838.

Newspapers and other packages have been deemed safe to send and receive. The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, said the World Health Organisation. It added that "the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low".

Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Straits Times and other newspapers in Singapore, has stepped up precautionary measures, including distributing masks to all its newspaper vendors and ensuring that newspaper production facilities are cleaned daily.

If I want to... gamble

• The two casinos will be closed.

• Singapore Pools is also suspending all lottery draws and shutting its outlets from Tuesday until further notice.

• The Singapore Turf Club, which manages horse betting, will suspend race meetings from Tuesday.

• But 4D lottery draws today will continue as planned. You can collect your prize payments until tomorrow. The prize claim period will be extended and more information on this will be provided later.

If I want to... go on a staycation

• You can't. Hotels are not allowed to accept new guests during this period.

• Selected hotels - as well as serviced apartments, dormitories and hostels - will continue to be open to house those returning to Singapore who have to be on stay-home notice. But even in these hotels, all recreation facilities will be shut, and food and beverage facilities can offer only takeaway or delivery services.

If I want to... visit relatives or friends

• Try to avoid socialising beyond your own household.

• Try not to move from place to place. Reside in one place for now.

• You can still keep in touch with family members and friends through video calls or phone calls.

• It is especially important for seniors to stay at home. Singing, dancing and exercise classes at community centres have been suspended, but seniors can keep busy with online programmes.

If I need to... withdraw money

• Banking services will be available through online channels, ATMs and bank branches, as will services like insurance broking.

• But check before you visit a bank. Some branches will be shut or may have changed their opening hours.

If I want to... exercise



Public pools, such as those at the 26 SportSG swimming complexes, will be closed, as will public sports halls and private gyms and fitness studios. But public parks and SportSG's 17 open-air stadiums will remain open. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



• Most sports and recreational centres will be shut.

• Public swimming pools, such as those at the 26 Sport Singapore (SportSG) swimming complexes, will be closed, as will public sports halls and private gyms and fitness studios.

• Country clubs will be closed, and Singapore's 15 golf courses will be out of bounds from Tuesday.

• Hotels will have to shut their recreational facilities.

• If you live in a condominium, swimming pools and gyms there will also be out of bounds.

• Bowling centres and billiard halls, which had already stopped operating since last month, will remain shut.

• All is not lost. You can still get your exercise by running or walking around the neighbourhood. Head for uncrowded spaces and practise safe distancing when there are more people. Public parks and SportSG's 17 open-air stadiums remain open.

• To give you an idea of how crowded a park is before heading out, check the National Parks Board's map at https://safedistparks.nparks.gov.sg/

• There is always the option of working out at home by logging on to fitness classes online.

If I want to... go online

• Telcos will continue to operate.

• You will still get your mobile and Internet access and can also watch TV and listen to the radio. The Sunday Times understands that telcos' outlets will remain open.

If I need to... attend a funeral

• Funeral-related services will continue, with safe distancing measures.

• All government-managed columbaria will be closed from Tuesday to May 4. Installation of urns into niches may continue, with a permit. Choa Chu Kang Cemetery will remain open for burials, and Mandai Crematorium will remain open for cremation services.

If I need to... dump trash

• Waste collection and disposal services will continue.