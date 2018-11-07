Opportunities aplenty in China for Singapore firms, says Chun Sing

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing (centre) said that the Singapore Government is working with the Chinese authorities to help companies in both countries partner each other.
Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said there are still many more opportunities for Singapore companies in China beyond established cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Companies could look to the western and central regions where cities are at different stages of development.

He told Singapore media in Shanghai yesterday that the Singapore Government is working with the Chinese authorities to help companies in both countries partner each other, such as through the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

