Open space at AMK Ave 1 flooded, water seeping into nearby petrol kiosk and main road

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – An open space near an HDB block at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 was flooded close to noon on Jan 11, with water seen flowing into a nearby petrol station and the main road.

In photos sent to The Straits Times, a grass patch in front of Block 222, Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 is seen flooded with light brownish water, partially submerging a path.

The water appears to have flowed into a nearby SPC kiosk where several cars were parked at the back of the station.

The flooding has also spread to all three lanes of the main road on Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 towards Bishan, where police officers are seen directing cars to slow down as they pass through.

A resident of Block 222, who wanted to be known only as Mr Thevar, told ST: “I noticed the water level when I was looking out the window and saw the water gushing out from a pipe and seeping into the petrol station area.”

He added that he could see the water level rising steadily.

“The water seemed to also start going down to the main road but doesn’t seem to affect that area that much,” said Mr Thevar.

He also saw a few people downstairs taking pictures of the situation and two children riding their scooter through the water.

When ST arrived at the scene at around 1pm, workers from SPC could be seen trying to prevent water from flowing into their premises with a mop. However, they abandoned the effort as the flooding worsened and are now waiting for it to subside.

They said the flooding started at around 11.45am.

Water could also be seen gushing out from multiple spots on the ground in the grass.

Madam Mary Hon, 65, a retiree who lives in Block 222, said that flooding often occurs at the grassy area in front of her house.

Speaking to ST in Mandarin, she said: “When it rains, flooding in this area is quite common, although it has not happened in a while as they added grass to the area.”

Madam Hon said when she left her home at around 7.30am, the grassy area was still clear, although her husband noticed the flooding at around 12pm.

She added that she was unaffected by the flood as there is a walkway nearby, and there is no smell or any other inconvenience.

“There’s nothing we can do about it, we have to just wait and see what will happen.”

ST has contacted national water agency PUB, SPC, HDB and the police for more information.