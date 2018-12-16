Open For Business: Chee Kei, Teppan Kappou Kenji, Joe & Dough in Holland Village

CHEE KEI

Listed in the Michelin Guide 2010 as a must-try in the foodie paradise that is Hong Kong, dumpling specialist Chee Kei will serve its Cantonese dishes in Singapore with its first outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Opened in 1994 and a 20-year mainstay in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay area, Chee Kei is known for its handmade wontons and broth.

Each wonton is wrapped such that the loose skin resembles the tail of a goldfish. The distinctive appearance and flavour of its broth is the result of boiling pork, chicken and dried seafood for hours.

Signature dishes available at the Singapore outlet are Shrimp Wanton Noodles ($8.95, above), Dry Scallops & Shrimp Balls in Soup Rice ($10.95), Braised Beef Tendon and Brisket with Vegetable Rice ($14.95), Fried Wanton ($8.95 for 5pcs), Shredded Pork & Century Egg Congee ($9.95) and Dumpling in Chilli Oil ($10.95).

Other dishes include Congee with Pork, Fish and Squid ($9.95), Braised Pork Cutlet with Vegetable Rice ($14.95), Braised Pork Tender Rib with Rice Vermicelli ($7.95) and Two Combinations Braised Noodles ($10.95). Desserts include Mango, Pomelo, Sago Sweet Soup ($6.95, cold), Sea Coconut Fungus and Sweet Potato Soup (both $3.95).

Combo meals served include Beef Congee and Braised Noodles Choy Sum ($13.95), Shrimp Wanton Noodles with Choy Sum and Braised Mushroom in Oyster Sauce ($16.95) and Braised Pork Chop with Rice and Shrimp Wanton Soup ($18.95).

Where: Changi Airport Terminal 2 (departure area, near the Skytrain to T1)

Open: 24 hours daily

Info: Call 6241-3124 or go to www.cheekeiwonton.com or www.facebook.com/cheekeihk

TEPPAN KAPPOU KENJI

Teppan Kappou Kenji is a modern diner where customers can have a multi-course menu in Kappou-style with premium ingredients sourced directly from Japan.

Chef Kenji Okumura, trained in the art of kaiseki, takes pride in ingredients he sources from Japan, such as live spiny lobster and oysters from the Mie prefecture and unagi from Shimanto River in the Kochi Prefecture.



PHOTO: TEPPAN KAPPOU KENJI



The menu includeshis signature teppanyaki dishes. Apart from sushi, sashimi (above), sukiyaki and hotpot, the highlight is the omakase dining experience, with below-$200 menus that can be personalised by diners.

The Kappou-style cuisine is offered in three fixed menus for dinner: Hana, Kiri and Aoi ($60++ to $120++), while the omakase set lunch starts from $50++.

The a la carte menu offers a wide selection of premium wagyu, including the premium A5 and A4 Miyazaki beef, which can be grilled to your liking.

There are also Japanese seafood delicacies such as abalone, king crab and live spiny lobster. Diners can also enjoy Japanese hotpots like sukiyaki and shabu-shabu.

The restaurant seats up to 45 guests, with a private dining space and 12 counter seats.

Where: 99 Tanjong Pagar

Open: 11.30am to 2pm and 6 to 10.30pm daily

Info: Call 9152-3118 or 6260-3118, e-mail rsvp@teppankappoukenji.sg or go to teppankappoukenji.sg

JOE & DOUGH

Home-grown cafe chain Joe & Dough has launched a full dining concept at its new outlet in Holland Village. Spanning 3,300 sq ft, the 90-seat cafe is its first outlet to offer an all-day dining menu.

It serves all-day brunches and mains, on top of speciality coffee and handcrafted bakes.

The dining menu, inspired by the flavours of the region, as well as the co-founders' personal and travel experiences, features eight all-day brunch items, eight mains and five sides.

For brunch, go for the 63-degree Truffled Eggs With Toast ($7) - sous vide eggs in dashi shoyu and truffle oil with lumpfish roe, chives and roasted sakura ebi, served with garlic butter toast.

The health-conscious can order the Smashed Avocado With Apricot Confit ($12), an amalgamation of smashed avocados and apricot confit, topped with onions and sesame seeds on sourdough and a bed of greens on the side.



PHOTO: JOE & DOUGH



One of its signature dishes is Short Ribs Mac & Triple Cheese ($20, above), featuring premium marinated grain-fed beef short ribs that are sous-vide for 24 hours and served on elbow pasta tossed in a housemade blend of mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and mixed spices.

Other items are Crispy Chicken Roll With Lumpfish Roe ($15) and Smoked Salmon Ochazuke ($16).

The Holland Village outlet also serves speciality coffee and beverages, home-styled cakes and pastries.

Where: 269 Holland Avenue

Open: 8am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6327-9192 or go to joeanddough.com

