Online video of mass brawl involving workers did not happen in Singapore: Police

SINGAPORE - A mass brawl involving workers caught on video and circulated on WhatsApp on Monday (Sept 30) did not happen here, the police said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, they said that the fight shown in the video did not occur in Singapore. They also advised the public not to spread untruths which can cause unnecessary public alarm.

In the one-minute video, several workers clad in orange uniforms and wearing orange or blue hard hats fling chairs and throw punches at one another, as many other workers look on.

The altercation appears to take place in a workers' cafeteria during a meal break.

When The Straits Times checked with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on Monday, it said it had not received any reports of such fights.

It is not known when and where the video was filmed.

In August, a video of a ceiling collapsing in a mall made the rounds online here, with some netizens claiming that it had happened at Jewel Changi Airport.

The video was later found to have been taken at a Shanghai shopping centre on Aug 24.

In another case last month, the police issued an advisory debunking reports circulating online alleging extreme violence and "turf wars" between gangs Omega and Salakau in Singapore.

