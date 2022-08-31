Online portal for teachers, other staff to safeguard mental health, tackle burnout

Teachers, as well as non-teaching staff, can now access a new online portal to help them with tips and strategies to safeguard their mental health and address concerns on burnout and managing workload.

Called "mindline at work for MOE", it was set up by the Ministry of Education (MOE), together with the Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation.

This is part of efforts to support educators further and develop a culture of care where everyone looks out for one another in schools, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing during the launch of a new heritage centre at the MOE headquarters in Balestier yesterday.

Mr Chan paid tribute to teachers, noting that society values the contributions of educators, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In Singapore, we have been largely fortunate... to not have to suffer the worst negative impact of a pandemic," he added.

"That's because we have a group of teachers who are dedicated and committed... not just (in fulfilling) their current vision to educate the students but also, even in the depths of the crisis, constantly trying to innovate."

Mr Chan added that MOE would continue to support teachers so they can achieve the best possible outcomes for students.

Educators can share their feelings and concerns anonymously and safely through a chatbot on the website.

Based on their responses, they will then be directed to the appropriate self-management and self-care exercises.

A teacher who declined to be named said it was nice that the importance of mental health was recognised, but wondered if teachers would have the time to use the portal.

She also noted that it provides access to "just resources, and not someone we can really chat with and have some work-related problems solved".

Some of the resources on the portal were developed by educators for educators.

MOE said it complements current efforts such as health screenings and wellness talks to support staff well-being.

Separately, to celebrate Teachers' Day, an exhibition that showcases inspiring stories of teachers and students during the pandemic was launched yesterday.

The year-long exhibition is a feature of the new MOE Heritage Centre at the ministry's headquarters.

Visitors can explore the innovative approaches used in lessons to adapt to Covid-19 measures.

For instance, the Institute of Technical Education College East invented a face shield for teachers that enables students to hear them better during lessons.

The new centre will also have a gallery on the timeline of Singapore's evolution in education from the 19th century to the present day.

In a 45-minute dramatised tour, actors will portray students in different eras, such as the 1940s, giving visitors a glimpse into how classes were conducted.

Ms Liao Ziyan, curator of the MOE Heritage Centre, hopes the showcase will help visitors relive memories of their school days.

Those interested can visit between 10am and 5pm, from Tuesday to Friday, during term time.

During school holidays, the centre is open between 10am and 5pm, from Monday to Friday.