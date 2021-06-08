Online drive to help youth with suicidal thoughts

A new digital campaign will equip youth with guidelines to identify and help young people on social media harbouring thoughts of suicide.

Suicide prevention centre Samaritans of Singapore aims to reach about 75,000 social media users with the three-month initiative.

The #PauseBeforeYouPost campaign was launched on May 18 and will run until the end of August.

In the three months, Samaritans will release bite-sized educational tips such as reflecting on possible outcomes before posting content about suicide, and how to safely respond to suicide-related content.

Samaritans is also developing a curriculum and plans to train 300 young people to look out for their own mental health and safely engage youth online.

Temasek Foundation has pledged $250,000 for the training curriculum, which will be implemented later this year.

Samaritans and Temasek Foundation plan to offer one-hour virtual forum sessions and work with educational institutions such as secondary schools, junior colleges and polytechnics to offer 21/2-hour workshops.

The initiative comes after Samaritans recorded over 4,600 text messages sent to its text messaging service Care Text from last July to March. Of those, 82 per cent were from those aged 10 to 29. And about 70 per cent of them had not used other services by Samaritans before.

Suicide is the leading cause of death in Singapore for people aged 10 to 29. In 2019, there were 400 suicides reported - of which nearly a quarter, or 94, were of people aged 10 to 29.

Said Samaritans chief executive Gasper Tan: "Encouraging a 'pause' to think before you speak is the first step in learning how to discuss suicide safely and reminds people to reflect about the consequences of their words before acting.

"It is even more pertinent now, especially as we live in a hyper-connected world where speed and efficiency are of the essence, and we often find ourselves rushing to respond or comment to posts.

"Everyone has a proactive part to play in suicide prevention. We hope that #chatsafe can be part of the solution and form an important part of upstream education on suicide situations, empowering youth to create positive behaviours and mindset change when talking about suicide online."

The #PauseBeforeYouPost campaign is based on a similar social media campaign in Australia in 2018. Guidelines for the Australian campaign, first developed by Austalian charity Orygen, have been downloaded about 50,000 times since publication. The Singaporean version of the guidelines were updated to include local helpline information and specific social media content for Singaporean users.