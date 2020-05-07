Online ceremonies to mark Vesak Day

Mr Bryan Long, manager of Thekchen Choling temple near Lavender Street, preparing for a livestream of a ceremony on the eve of Vesak Day.

Buddhists in Singapore yesterday geared up for a Vesak Day taking place today amid tight safe distancing measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

With gatherings not allowed at temples, thousands are expected to tune in from their homes to online ceremonies like the one at Thekchen Choling temple today to mark the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

The Prime Minister sends his greetings to all Buddhists on the occasion of Vesak Day. The Straits Times also sends Vesak Day greetings to all its Buddhist readers.