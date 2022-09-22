INTERACTIVE

Cleaning up after death

Meet Mr Rahman Razali. Cleaning up the remains of decomposed bodies is all in a day's work for him. Join ST's Feline Lim as she finds out more about his job as a trauma cleaner.

str.sg/traumacleaning

World Alzheimer's Day • Five iconic Singapore landmarks illuminated in purple and yellow | A20

Cross Island Line phase 2 • Residents excited over new rail option | A19

Tiong Bahru Market • LTA to make surrounding area more pedestrian-friendly | A20

NUMBER OF YEARS IN JAIL FOR MAN WHO REPEATEDLY STABBED EX-GIRLFRIEND IN THE CHEST AND ABDOMEN | A18