Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

INTERACTIVE

Cleaning up after death

Meet Mr Rahman Razali. Cleaning up the remains of decomposed bodies is all in a day's work for him. Join ST's Feline Lim as she finds out more about his job as a trauma cleaner.

str.sg/traumacleaning

World Alzheimer's Day • Five iconic Singapore landmarks illuminated in purple and yellow | A20

Cross Island Line phase 2 • Residents excited over new rail option | A19

Tiong Bahru Market • LTA to make surrounding area more pedestrian-friendly | A20

12

NUMBER OF YEARS IN JAIL FOR MAN WHO REPEATEDLY STABBED EX-GIRLFRIEND IN THE CHEST AND ABDOMEN | A18

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 22, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top