VIDEO

Interview with George Yeo

The former minister talks to Insight editor Grace Ho about his new book. He also shares his thoughts on the Singapore identity and the state of US-China relations. Find out more.| str.sg/georgeyeo

Asian Insider • Cool response to Cool Japan Fund | B3

US student debt • Biden's loan forgiveness plan not the answer| B2

Career opportunities • The five Ps of a good job | B4