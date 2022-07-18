FEATURE
Husband's care for family can be worth more than wife's
Some believe the matrimonial law favours women, but a recent ruling suggests the scales of justice are in balance when the merits of a case are weighed up. str.sg/matrimonial-law
Market Watch • Markets adjust to central bank moves; all eyes on earnings | B12
AskST • What you can do when you feel mentally exhausted working from home | B11
$99.3b
AMOUNT OF CAPITAL LEAVING STOCK MARKETS IN EMERGING ASIA OUTSIDE CHINA SO FAR THIS YEAR | B12