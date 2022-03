INTERACTIVE

Can you spot a scam?

What offers are too good to be true? Here's a look into scammers' modus operandi and some tips on how you can protect yourself.

str.sg/scam

Inclusive hiring • Persons with disabilities can fill more highly skilled roles |B4

Mental health • Single mother who lost son to suicide is one of six 'SG Heroines' | B7

4,878

NUMBER OF SELF-EXCLUSION ORDERS LAST YEAR FOR JACKPOT ROOMS - UP 25 PER CENT FROM 2020 | B6