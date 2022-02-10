Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

VIDEO

'Help, my father is inside'

Watch this interview to find out how firefighters answered a desperate woman's plea to save her unconscious father from a burning flat in Tampines on Jan 28.

str.sg/burning

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 10, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top