DISCOVER

Three days on the pandemic front line

How did Singapore General Hospital battle Covid-19 during the Delta wave last year? The ST team got an exclusive look inside the hospital over three days in November.

str.sg/sgh3

Covid-19 • Local researchers help develop important component of antiviral drug | B4

$3m

DONATION BY JAMES DYSON FOUNDATION TO BOOST STEM EDUCATION IN SINGAPORE | B2