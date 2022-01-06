Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

DISCOVER

Blankets of love

Meet the volunteers who make blankets that go to seniors at a nursing home. What motivates them to crochet and knit for this good cause?

str.sg/blanketoflove

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 06, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe