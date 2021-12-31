Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

INTERACTIVE

Gen C speaks up

Growing up under the shadow of Covid-19, the young in Singapore and the region share their thoughts on loss, gain and hope.

str.sg/genc

Police • Stronger powers for officers from tomorrow | B6

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 31, 2021, with the headline Online. Subscribe