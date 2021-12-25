VIDEO

Pandemic fighter

Director of medical services Kenneth Mak places great store on being approachable, even in the thick of tackling a pandemic. He explains why over Lunch with Sumiko.

str.sg/kenneth-mak

Lornie Highway • Works at PIE exit to continue till late next year | B5

Kampung Mendoza • Hiker tragedy stirs up memories of old village for ex-resident | B2

Spreading cheer • Nurse uses family's CDC vouchers to buy food for nursing home residents | B3

$140k

AMOUNT LOST TO SMS PHISHING SCAMS BY OCBC CUSTOMERS OVER 10 DAYS | B5