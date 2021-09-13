Ongoing exercise to gather Singaporeans' views and concerns

Public engagement for the long-term plan review began in July and will last till next June. The exercise comprises four phases:

PHASE 1 (July to September 2021)

Through polls and workshops, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will collate feedback on Singaporeans' hopes, aspirations and concerns, as well as discuss what makes a good living environment.

PHASE 2 (October to December 2021)

Facilitated discussions will be open to various segments of the population like residents, businessmen, professionals and academics. They will address strategies to achieve the vision and shared values of Singaporeans, and address the trends and developments to come.

Singaporeans will also be invited to contribute feedback on how specific areas should be planned, like housing towns, workplaces and recreational areas.

PHASE 3 (January to March 2022)

The public will be invited to give their input on strategies developed during phase two, through channels like town hall sessions.

PHASE 4 (April to June 2022)

Long-term land use plans will be presented to the public.

In the coming months, URA is also working with partner agencies to organise events that will address specific topics:

• September 2021: Future of the environment

• October 2021: Future of living

• November 2021: Future of work

• January 2022: Future of mobility

This month, the public can attend the Singapore Institute of Landscape Architects' "Bees & City in Nature" webinar on Sept 18, or the World Cities Summit's "Climate-Ready Cities" webinar on Sept 23.

• Members of the public can visit go.gov.sg/ltpr to find out about the monthly themes and the list of related events, as well as to provide feedback on the long-term plans.