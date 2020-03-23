Ong Ye Kung addresses concerns on schools reopening

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung responded to parents' concerns about schools reopening today, citing scientific evidence, extra precautions and a desire to reduce disruptions as key considerations in allowing students to resume classes.

His Facebook post yesterday came after Singapore announced it would bar all short-term visitors from entering or transiting through the country from 11.59pm today, to reduce the risk of imported coronavirus cases.

Said Mr Ong: "Part of the reason for the tougher border measures is to ensure we keep Singapore as safe as possible, so that daily activities, like going to work, eating out and attending school, can go on."

He said he has received many e-mails and messages from parents, with some asking why the March holidays were not extended, especially given the rising number of imported Covid-19 cases and impending border closures.

Others, including several students, urged the Ministry of Education (MOE) to keep schools open as they would like to go to school, he added.

Setting out MOE's thinking on the matter, he said Covid-19 does not affect the young as much as it does adults - echoing remarks made by Professor Dale Fisher, chair of the World Health Organisation's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network.

"Neither is there evidence to show that the young are vectors or spreaders of the virus," Mr Ong said.

"The reverse appears to be the case, where the young get infected by adults at home."

None of the students in Singapore who contracted Covid-19 caught it in school, he added.

"In this context, it may not be a bad idea for our children to spend the bulk of their day in school, where lessons and activities are arranged such that they mingle only with their classmates, who are less susceptible to the virus than adults," Mr Ong said.

"They will be quite a resilient group. If we close schools, many will not stay home, but may run around in the community and mingle with a lot more people, exposing themselves to more risk."

The minister also said closing schools would disrupt the lives of many people, particularly parents who have limited childcare options.

"We are particularly concerned about parents who are healthcare workers and providers of essential services."

Various measures will help keep students safe, he said, pointing to the Government's existing leave of absence and stay-home notice policy, as well as checks on people's travel history at school gates, which will be done as an extra precaution.

Students will also spend their time only with those in their classes, with co-curricular activities suspended for two weeks.

They will sit apart in class and be reminded to wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their faces.

Those who are not feeling well - be it with a cough or sore throat - will be placed in an isolation room or sent home, Mr Ong added.

"Implemented together, these measures will serve as a robust layer of system defence, complementing the natural defence children may already have, to enable school to continue," he said.