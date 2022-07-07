Ong: S'pore riding Covid-19 wave without heightened measures

For the first time, Singapore will be going through a wave of Covid-19 infections without heightened measures.

This means healthcare workers have primarily shouldered the burden, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday as he recognised and thanked the efforts of nurses at the Nurses' Merit Award event held at Suntec.

"The only thing that we have implemented is for you to wear your masks indoors... We are still vaccinating but our coverage is already very high," said Mr Ong.

He stressed that this current wave is an important juncture in Singapore's journey towards living with Covid-19.

"In this Omicron wave, by and large, the burden falls on our hospitals, nurses and our medical personnel. I hope we all remember who is carrying that burden as the rest of Singapore go about their lives normally," Mr Ong said.

"I believe there are good reasons, looking at the numbers, that the trajectory of the wave has almost peaked or is at its peak. I really hope from here, things will get better," he added.

In his speech, Mr Ong noted the sacrifices nurses have made.

In 2020, as Covid-19 cases surged in the community, nurses were an integral part of the effort to increase isolation and intensive care beds in hospitals, and setting up community care facilities for patients with milder symptoms.

"You are the ones who kept these critical facilities running," Mr Ong said.

Then when vaccines became available in 2021 and Singapore started its National Vaccination Programme, nurses helped run the vaccination centres, administer vaccines to millions of people, put at ease those who were nervous about the injections, and take care of those who felt unwell afterwards.

Said Mr Ong: "Today, over 93 per cent of our total population is fully vaccinated, and 78 per cent and counting have received their first boosters.

"Singapore has recorded one of the highest vaccine coverage rates in the world. It makes a huge difference in preventing infected individuals from developing severe complications from Covid-19 infections."

During the Omicron wave this year, it was again nurses who took on the high surge in patient load.

"Our nursing students played a key role too. We were desperate for nursing manpower, and so worked with Nanyang Polytechnic and Ngee Ann Polytechnic to mobilise our nursing students," said Mr Ong.

"Nurses also bring something else that may not be so easily discernible, much less measured. Yet it is essential and irreplaceable - and that is human compassion," he added.

"Not everyone can be a shoulder to cry on when a loved one is in distress or lost. Not everyone can bring peace to a patient or loved one in time of anxiety.

"Not everyone can make a patient smile even at his lowest moments, or look into the future with optimism as he regains his strength.

"In a crisis as isolating as Covid-19, the human compassion of nurses is empowering, comforting and invaluable."