Ong: PSLE changes not silver bullet

Upcoming changes to the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scoring system will not be effective on their own to cut the over-reliance on grades and prepare Singapore's youth for a modern economy, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

They must be seen in the light of significant reform to the education system, he added, citing other changes such as the phasing out of streaming in secondary schools by 2024 and the introduction of aptitude-based admissions at universities and polytechnics.

Mr Ong was responding to public feedback over changes announced last Thursday by his ministry, such as grading Primary 5 pupils according to the new scoring system from next year to help them get used to it.

