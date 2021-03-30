One-year-old Singaporean girl among 21 new imported cases

A one-year-old Singaporean girl travelling from India was among the 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, which took Singapore's total tally to 60,321.

All of the cases were imported and were serving stay-home notices or had been isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the new cases announced, 20 were asymptomatic, including the one-year-old, and detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while one had symptoms.

There were no new cases in the community or workers' dormitories.

Among the imported cases were another two Singaporeans and three permanent residents who had returned from India, Myanmar, the Philippines and Turkey.

One of the new cases was a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India. There were also 11 work permit holders who travelled from Bangladesh, Myanmar and the Philippines, two of whom are foreign domestic workers.

The remaining three cases are short-term visit pass holders. Two of them arrived from Canada and India to visit family members living here. The last case is a 34-year-old man who travelled from Malaysia to assist in police investigations, said MOH.

It added that the number of new cases in the community has increased to two cases in the past week, from none in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from zero to two in the same period.

MOH added that among the 113 confirmed cases reported from March 23 to yesterday, 44 have tested positive for their serology tests, while 51 have tested negative. A further 18 serology test results are pending.

With nine cases discharged yesterday, 60,116 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Update on cases

New cases: 21 Imported: 21 (3 Singaporeans, 3 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 11 work permit holders, 3 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 160 In hospitals: 39 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 121 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,116 Discharged yesterday: 9 TOTAL CASES: 60,321

A total of 39 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 121 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 125 million people. More than 2.75 million people have died.