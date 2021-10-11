One-week grace period for mall, building operators before entry rules kick in

There will be a week's grace period from Oct 13 to Oct 19 for mall and building operators to become familiar with the latest differentiated safe management measures.

This will include a framework to allow unvaccinated people access to childcare and medical services located in buildings like malls.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Health Ministry, in a joint statement yesterday, said they are aware of people's concerns about the need for some unvaccinated people to enter malls for such services.

The statement said: "We would like to assure members of the public that MTI and ESG are working closely with mall operators to allow tenants, mall operators and the public to familiarise themselves with the new processes and checks."

On Saturday, the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 said vaccination-differentiated safe management measures will be expanded.

Among the new rules was that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to dine in or enter malls and large standalone stores.

Large standalone supermarkets will be exempted from these measures.

Exclusions also apply to those who are aged 12 and below, those who have recovered from Covid-19, and unvaccinated people with a valid pre-event Covid-19 test result.

The task force on Saturday said the measures will kick in on Wednesday and are aimed at protecting unvaccinated people and reducing the strain on Singapore's healthcare system.

In the statement, MTI and ESG said more details will be provided before Wednesday.

"We seek everyone's support to observe safe management measures and cooperate with the malls as they implement the safe management measures.

"This will help lower transmission risks and slow down the pace of community infections in this stabilisation phase."

Some business owners asked if unvaccinated employees will be allowed to enter malls for work, as not allowing them to do so could create manpower constraints.

Ms Christina Lim, 63, who is a caregiver to parents in their 90s, said a list of standalone supermarkets should also be provided because some elderly people may need help with groceries if they are unable to go to nearby malls with supermarkets.

Though she is fully vaccinated, she asked whether there will be exclusions for those with valid reasons for not getting vaccinated, such as people with known allergies to mRNA vaccines.

"I am worried that the loneliness and lack of socialisation for elderly people will see a further deterioration in their general health, especially if they live alone," she said.