One third of Our Tampines Hub stalls choose five-day week under new contracts for social enterprise hawker centres

SINGAPORE - More than one third of the hawkers at the Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub, one of Singapore's seven Social Enterprise Hawker Centres (SEHCs), have opted to take two full days off a week.

The option to work a five-day week, rather than a six-day one if they stayed open for 24 hours, was given to stallholders under new regulations to protect the interests of SEHC hawkers.

As of Jan 1, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will require SEHC hawkers to work only five days a week or eight hours a day.

Hawkers can work longer hours or on more days, if they so wish.

As of November last year, the Our Tampines Hub SEHC was the only hawker centre out of 114 in Singapore to operate round the clock.

But despite a third of the hawkers opting to take two days off, a large number of stallholders have chosen to operate more than eight hours a day to maximise their sales.

An NEA spokesman said more than 80 per cent of the 42 stalls at the Our Tampines Hub SEHC chose to continue to operate between 12 and 16 hours daily.

This is similar to the opening hours of stallholders at other existing hawker centres.

The seven SEHCs, run by five social enterprises, came under public scrutiny last year when some hawkers at SEHCs complained of unfair contracts and long working hours.

On Nov 19 last year, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor outlined in Parliament three areas her ministry would focus on to improve the SEHC model.

The NEA has reviewed the key terms of contract between the five operators of Singapore's seven SEHCs and the hawkers, and has asked the operators to make changes to contractual terms with effect from Jan 1.

According to an NEA spokesman, to date, all five operators have issued every stallholder either a letter or amended agreement on the revised contract terms.

"All stallholders of the seven hawker centres have also acknowledged receipt of these agreements. From the feedback we have received so far, these changes have been welcomed by the stallholders at the seven new hawker centres," said the NEA spokesman.

Key tweaks to the SEHC contracts that kicked in on Jan 1 included clauses related to stall operating days and hours, termination notice periods and security deposits, capping of liquidated damages that can be charged to stallholders for breaches, and waiving of legal fees related to the tenancy.

Since the new contractual terms kicked in on Jan 1, The Straits Times visited four SEHCs: Ci Yuan Community Centre Hawker Centre in Hougang, run by Fei Siong's social enterprise arm; Jurong West Hawker Centre, which is run by Hawker Management by Koufu; Our Tampines Hub SEHC, operated by OTMH by Kopitiam; and Yishun Park Hawker Centre, by the Timbre Group.

Hawkers at the SEHCs were mostly pleased with the tweaks, and told ST they were relieved to have more flexibility, and were able to carry out their business without fear that more charges would soon be imposed.

"I still work six days a week, 14 hours a day, but I feel better that I have the option not to if I need a break," said Mr H.K. Wee, in his 40s, a hawker at a noodle stall in Ci Yuan SEHC.

Other hawkers said they were glad not to be locked in by their contracts for several months in case they wanted to stop working at the SEHC.

Mr John Lee, in his late 20s who helps his parents, who are both in their late 50s, at their stall at Our Tampines Hub SEHC, said: "My parents are ageing, and we don't know how long more we will be opening a stall here. Now we have more flexibility to quit the hawker business if working long hours at the hawker centre is no longer an option."

Mr Mohammed Norman Mubarak Ahmad, 40, who owns a nasi lemak stall at Yishun Park SEHC, said: "No matter how you look at it, the contracts do not favour the hawkers as much, compared to when NEA was handling the hawker centre.

"While the NEA has said it would keep the cost for SEHCs down, it hasn't really happened. All organisations need to profit somehow, but they should not go overboard," he added.

Hawkers at all the SEHCs that ST spoke to said there was still room for improvement, particularly, in terms of increasing footfall.

Mr Ng Thian Wee, 38, who runs a chicken rice stall at Yishun Park, said: "The crowd here is good at times and bad at others, and the volume of visitors changes often. But with the required deposit being scaled back from three months to two, we have about $2,800 to offset our costs."

He added that the effects of marketing efforts at his SEHC were temporary, and suggested that more efforts to increase footfall would keep the Yishun Park SEHC vibrant - even during off-peak hours.

Although hawkers are mostly pleased with their terms now, the NEA's work is not done yet.

The NEA spokesman said the agency would continue to make adjustments and recalibrate the management model to ensure that it continues to achieve the key social outcomes of SEHCs: to provide affordable food in a clean environment, and allow hawkers to make a decent living.

He added that operators have been asked to form groups to get feedback from hawkers, and the NEA's Place Managers have been checking in on hawkers at their stalls to see how they are faring and if they have any complaints.

The agency's officials, the spokesman said, have also been present at all meetings between the SEHC operators and their hawkers.

He said: "Less than 4 per cent of stallholders at the SEHCs have expressed that they might choose to exit the hawker business, and these stallholders have cited reasons such as poor health or preference to make a career switch."