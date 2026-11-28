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One taken to hospital after Jalan Besar accident involving garbage truck, two cars

A 66-year-old female car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, while a 68-year-old man, the driver of the other car, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SINGAPORE – A 68 -year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident involving a garbage truck, a Porsche sports car and another car in Jalan Besar on Nov 26 .

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in separate media replies that they were alerted to an accident at Jalan Besar towards Bencoolen Street at around 7.55pm on Nov 26.

It involved a garbage truck and two cars, the authorities added.

A 66 -year-old female car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, while the 68-year-old man, the driver of the other car, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

One other person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital, the SCDF said.

Images of the aftermath of the accident shared on Facebook show the front of the sports car wedged against the rear of the garbage truck from waste management company Cora Environment.

The front right portion of the Porsche appears badly damaged, while its left side panel also appears to be dented.

The Porsche convertible can be seen wedged against the rear of the garbage truck from waste management company Cora Environment. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

In its mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28, the Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

ST has contacted Cora Environment for more information.