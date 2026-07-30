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One taken to hospital after car catches fire in Yishun condo

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The fire involved a car in the basement carpark of Orchid Park condominium in Yishun.

The fire involved a car in the basement carpark of Orchid Park condominium in Yishun.

PHOTO: LEEHUIYING.SG/FACEBOOK

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – A person was taken to hospital after a car caught fire in the basement of a condominium in Yishun on the evening of July 29.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 89 Yishun Street 81 – the address of Orchid Park condominium – at about 8.20pm that day.

The fire involved a car in the basement carpark and was extinguished by SCDF officers with two water jets.

The person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lee Hui Ying, an MP for Nee Soon GRC where the condominium is located, said in a Facebook post on July 29 that grassroots volunteers and the People’s Association had pitched in to offer assistance.

She also thanked SCDF, the police, including a full-time national serviceman, and a resident who had stepped forward for their swift response and support.

“Good to see many neighbours looking out for one another,” she wrote.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.