One taken to hospital after accident involving police car in Tampines

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines North Drive 1 and Tampines North Drive 2 at about 10.35am on April 12. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENT/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 07:26 PM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 07:25 PM

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital on April 12 after an accident involving a police car and a sedan car at a junction outside the Courts Megastore in Tampines.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.35am at the junction of Tampines North Drive 1 and Tampines North Drive 2.

The woman, who was a passenger in the other car involved, was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

In pictures shared on several Facebook groups, a police car can be seen with a damaged front bumper, while the black Volkswagen sedan sustained some damage to the right-hand side of its front bumper.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old police officer who was at the wheel is assisting with investigations, the police said.

