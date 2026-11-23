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The annual value threshold that is used to assess eligibility for social support schemes will be raised on March 1, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Home owners will get a one-off property tax rebate of 15% for owner-occupied HDB flats, and 10%, capped at $100, for owner-occupied private residential properties in 2027.

This will help to cushion property tax payments for Singaporeans amid cost-of-living concerns, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) said in a joint statement on Nov 23.

After the rebate, owner-occupiers living in three-room and larger HDB flats will see an average property tax increase of about $2 to $4 per month. Most owner-occupiers living in private residential properties will see an average property tax increase of about $6 per month.

All one- and two-room HDB owner-occupiers will continue to pay no property tax, they said.

The agencies added that as part of the Government’s yearly review, the annual values of HDB flats have been updated to better reflect the prevailing market rents in their respective HDB towns.

In a separate statement on Nov 23, MOF also announced that the annual value threshold for social support schemes will be increased from March 1, 2027. The annual value threshold is used to assess eligibility for social support schemes.

MOF said that the increase will ensure that Singaporeans living in HDB flats and lower-value private properties will remain eligible for social support schemes, notwithstanding updates to the annual value of their homes.

Currently, various government social support schemes provide tiered benefits to ensure that Singaporeans with greater needs receive more support, MOF said . Alongside criteria such as income, the annual value of the residential property may be used as an indicator of means.

These schemes include the permanent GST Voucher scheme, MediShield Life premium subsidies, and the Workfare Income Supplement scheme, MOF added.

The current annual value tiers for social support schemes are:

First annual value tier of up to $21,000, and

Second annual value tier of more than $21,000 and up to $31,000.

The revised annual value thresholds from March 1, 2027:

First annual value tier of up to $24,000, and

Second annual value tier of more than $24,000 and up to $32,000

Those living in properties with lower AVs will receive more support, said MOF.

Singaporeans’ eligibility for social support schemes in a given year is determined by the preceding year’s annual value, said MOF. Hence, in order to determine an individual’s or household’s eligibility for the first or second tier of 2027 benefits, the individual’s or household’s 2026 annual value will be used, added MOF.

Those who require more information may approach the respective government agencies.

MOF said: “The Government will continue to review our social support schemes, including their eligibility criteria, to ensure that Singaporeans with greater needs receive more support.”