One in five migrant workers in dorms fully vaccinated

About one-fifth of migrant workers living in dormitories have been fully vaccinated. As at May 31, these 55,000 workers have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

Another 67,000 have received one dose, with their second dose scheduled to be administered six to eight weeks from the first dose, said a spokesman for MOM in response to queries from The Straits Times.

"When more migrant workers in dormitories are vaccinated and the Covid-19 situation in Singapore further improves, we will be able to progressively ease restrictions for the migrant workers," said the spokesman.

According to an earlier update last month, only 42,000 workers had received two doses of a vaccine as at May 2. Then Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, who is now the Manpower Minister, had provided the earlier figure when he visited the Seletar Vaccination Centre on May 2.

The MOM spokesman said yesterday that having the second-dose appointment six to eight weeks from the first was aligned with the recommendation of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination and the Ministry of Health.

Last month, the authorities announced that those who register for Covid-19 vaccination from May 19 would have their second dose scheduled six to eight weeks after the first. The interval between the doses was previously three to four weeks.

The move is meant to maximise vaccine coverage more quickly without significantly affecting the overall immune response.

About 30 per cent of Singapore's general population has been fully vaccinated so far. Vaccination registration for those aged 39 and below is expected to start from the middle of this month.

Singapore's worst Covid-19 outbreak was in the migrant worker dormitories last year, with hundreds of cases daily at its peak in April. This has since been controlled, with very few or zero daily cases recorded in the dorms since last October.

Vaccination so far is for workers who have not been infected with the coronavirus. More than 54,500 dorm residents have had Covid-19.

Vaccination for the non-infected workers, together with rostered routine testing, are critical measures to strengthen the resilience of the dorms against a Covid-19 outbreak, said the MOM spokesman.

Antigen rapid test pilots are also conducted to complement the routine testing. "Such frequent testing will enable us to more promptly identify infection and ring-fence any potential spread quickly," she said.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, believes that the proportion of vaccinated migrant workers in dorms is similar to that of the vaccinated general population, when similar age groups are compared.

"Perhaps they should be vaccinated at a much faster rate, if possible. They are in communal living, making it more of a risk," he said.