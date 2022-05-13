One resident dies in Bedok North flat fire

SINGAPORE - One person has died in a fire at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 early Friday morning (May 13), The Straits Times understands.

ST understands the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also rescued several people from the flat.

When ST arrived at about 8.35am, at least 10 policemen were seen at the foot of the block reassuring residents who had evacuated.

The block had been cordoned off and an SCDF ambulance was also stationed nearby.

Mr Eric Seah, 50, who works in sales in the car industry, said that at 6.45am, his neighbour banged on his door shouting there was a fire.

Mr Seah who lives alone on the sixth storey said: "There was thick smoke. It was very pungent.

"Everyone was rushing down. The fire was quite big."

He added most neighbours evacuated by taking the stairs.