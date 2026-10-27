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One dead after accident on KJE near Woodlands exit on Oct 27

The accident occured on the KJE towards BKE near the Woodlands exit at about 7.20am on Oct 27.

SINGAPORE – An accident on the KJE turned fatal on the morning of Oct 27, leaving one person dead near the Woodlands exit and bringing traffic to a crawl.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a media reply that it was alerted to the accident on the KJE towards BKE near the Woodlands exit at about 7.20am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Images and videos of the incident posted on social media showed a blue police tent pitched next to a trailer truck with traffic cones cordoning off the area.

In one video, a motorcycle could be seen lying on its side underneath the truck’s flatbed trailer with a red car halted in front of the heavy vehicle and an ambulance and fire truck parked farther ahead.

Land Transport Authority traffic marshals and SCDF personnel were also spotted at the scene.

The number of road traffic accidents and casualties are on the rise in Singapore, with Traffic Police figures showing a three-year upward trend in the first half of 2026.

Injury-causing traffic accidents alone rose from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 during the same period in 2026.

The number of people injured in traffic accidents rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half (55.6%) of all traffic accidents from January to June.

They continue to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths in the first half of 2026.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.