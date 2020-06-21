One Covid-19 patient remains in intensive care unit: MOH

Only one Covid-19 patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Before that, there was only one such patient in ICU on June 13, and two since June 14.

The number of such patients in ICU has been on a decline since it peaked on April 10 with 32.

There were 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday. This brings Singapore's total to 41,833.

Of the new cases, two are in the community. Both are work permit holders. There were no new Singaporean or permanent resident cases.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 216 cases.

Cases continue to be picked up among work permit holders staying in dorms, due to extensive testing there as part of the process to verify and test the status of all workers, said the ministry.

MOH added that the number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of eight two weeks ago to four in the past week. In the same period, the average number of unlinked community cases per day has fallen from three cases to two.

Both of the new community cases were asymptomatic and they tested positive in serological tests, which indicate likely past infections, said MOH.

One of them is a 34-year-old Bangladeshi man who is a contact of four other confirmed cases, and had already been quarantined at a government quarantine facility.

He had been swabbed during quarantine to verify his status, even though he was asymptomatic.

Update on cases

New cases: 218 In community: Two (two work permit holders) In dormitories: 216

Active cases: 7,583 In hospitals: 185 (one in intensive care unit) In community facilities: 7,398

Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 10 Total discharged: 34,214 Discharged yesterday: 765 TOTAL CASES: 41,833

The other new patient is a 46-year-old Indian national who is unlinked to previous cases. He was picked up as a result of proactive screening and surveillance, and was tested as he works in essential services.

There were no new clusters of infection reported yesterday.

With 765 new cases discharged yesterday, 34,214 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 185 remain in hospital, while 7,398 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.