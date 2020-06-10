On track to hitting 40k Covid-19 tests a day soon

Swab testing for Covid-19 being carried out yesterday at Bukit Gombak Sport Hall, one of four regional screening centres that have been set up. The others are at Bishan Sport Hall, the Old Police Academy and The Float @ Marina Bay. Another centre in Bedok - the former Sepak Takraw Sport Hall - is in the pipeline. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Published
1 hour ago

Four regional Covid-19 screening centres have started operating and a fifth is set to open soon, taking Singapore's testing capacity from 13,000 tests a day now to 40,000 in the coming months.

Close to 200 clinics are now equipped to perform Covid-19 tests, while mobile and drive-through facilities are also being set up.

More people are being tested as Singapore exited the circuit breaker last week and the economy gradually reopens.

Among those being tested are students above the age of 12 with acute respiratory infections, as well as school staff.

 

