HAPPY LOLLIPOP BIRTHDAY: To celebrate her husband's 33rd birthday, Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen, 37, took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to share a family photo.

She posted a picture yesterday of herself with her Chinese actor husband Chen Xiao and their three-year-old son, all in matching denim outfits. Their son's face was obscured with a lollipop. The couple fell in love while filming the 2014 drama series

The Romance Of The Condor Heroes, based on Louis Cha's wuxia novel The Return Of The Condor Heroes.

They played the romantic couple, Yang Guo and Little Dragon Maiden, in the series. They tied the knot in 2016 and their son was born the same year.

Michelle Chen is best known as the female lead of the hit Taiwanese teenage romance film You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011).