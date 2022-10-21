On family, butter chicken, and cracked iPhones: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, a minister ruminates on why families are the key to human progress, a cooking show makes a long-awaited return, and an MP says no to constant smartphone upgrading.

Look out for the latest edition of the series every Friday, and check out past ones here.

On fatherhood and family

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan seldom opens up about his family, so when he does you know he has something noteworthy to say. On Thursday, Dr Balakrishnan recounted how it was the birth of his first child that made him realise just how much his parents loved him.

“I realised also that children can never love their parents as much as their parents love them,” he said in a Facebook video.

“Parental love is really an example of paying it forward, and it is this focus on the future that drives us to give the best possible start for our children, that makes us so focused on leaving the world in a better state for them to inherit.”

This family and future-oriented focus - on protecting, nurturing, saving, investing and building - is the reason why all societies and all religions confer a sacred status on families, he added.

“This is actually a key pillar, a key dynamo, for human progress everywhere.”

Dr Balakrishnan also shared that his wife often reminded him that the best gift he could give his children was to love their mother - something he at first found to be amusing, but later to be accurate, as children need reassurance that their parents are in a stable, loving and long-term relationship.

That is why marriage is “far more than a legally binding contract between two consenting adults... The way we approach our marriage is not just for the sake of the husband and wife, but really for the sake of our children as well,” he said.