On family, butter chicken, and cracked iPhones: What politicians are up to this week

On fatherhood and family
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan seldom opens up about his family, so when he does you know he has something noteworthy to say. On Thursday, Dr Balakrishnan recounted how it was the birth of his first child that made him realise just how much his parents loved him.
“I realised also that children can never love their parents as much as their parents love them,” he said in a Facebook video.
“Parental love is really an example of paying it forward, and it is this focus on the future that drives us to give the best possible start for our children, that makes us so focused on leaving the world in a better state for them to inherit.”
This family and future-oriented focus - on protecting, nurturing, saving, investing and building - is the reason why all societies and all religions confer a sacred status on families, he added.
“This is actually a key pillar, a key dynamo, for human progress everywhere.”
Dr Balakrishnan also shared that his wife often reminded him that the best gift he could give his children was to love their mother - something he at first found to be amusing, but later to be accurate, as children need reassurance that their parents are in a stable, loving and long-term relationship.
That is why marriage is “far more than a legally binding contract between two consenting adults... The way we approach our marriage is not just for the sake of the husband and wife, but really for the sake of our children as well,” he said.
The video was uploaded hours after two Bills were tabled in Parliament. The first was to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men. The second sought to amend the Constitution to protect the current definition of marriage as being between a man and woman, as well as laws and policies made on that basis, from being challenged in court.
In 2017, Dr Balakrishnan marked the 30th anniversary of his marriage by putting up a recording of a speech he gave at his daughter’s wedding three years prior.
The video had such gems as his advice to his sons to look at the mother of the girls they date.
“In Singapore, we believe in long-term planning. And the best predictor of your future partner - a 25- or 30-year look ahead - is the potential mother-in-law,” he quipped.
The return of Tan Can Cook
It takes a major holiday for Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin to don his apron for the camera, and the festival of Deepavali certainly counts.
On Tuesday, Mr Tan joined the ranks of MPs who have been busy gearing up for the Festival of Lights, which falls on the coming Monday, by adding a third video to his cooking series called If Tan Can Cook, So Can You.
In the video, Mr Tan said he considered making gulab jamun (deep-fried milk ball in syrup), but decided on butter chicken instead, even pulling out his best Salt Bae impression of seasoning the dish with his elbow.
The verdict? Mr Tan said he could have added a bit less water and salt.
“Maybe with some yogurt? Gravy could have been a tad thicker. And a little more chilli for the added zing!”
The last two times he cooked on camera were to make almond cookies for Chinese New Year and chicken rendang for Hari Raya.
MPs from both the People’s Action Party and the opposition Workers’ Party were out doing good and attending community events in the lead-up to Deepavali.
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said a team of volunteers and donors have prepared more than 800 gift packs for residents from across Singapore, to be delivered before Deepavali.
Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong posted a video of an annual light-up event in his ward, which was started in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic restricted physical activities. The video showed colourful light decorations in Bukit Purmei Road and at Bukit Merah Community Centre.
“We decided to continue with the annual festive light-up this year as it brings together many grassroots leaders and volunteers to plan and design the lights and decorations at the various sites,” he said.
Repairing a cracked iPhone
Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua revealed that he was very much personally invested in a recent parliamentary question he filed calling on the Government to consider “right to repair” legislation.
He posted a photo on Facebook of his cracked iPhone X, which he has used for a number of years. The model was released in 2017.
“The battery is ‘significantly degraded’ and the OS (operating system) is kinda laggy now, but because it’s cracked in so many places… I was told by the store that it would be very expensive and practically not possible to just replace the battery,” he said.
A Facebook user asked if the phone was still usable, and Mr Chua replied: “For now, yes.”
But commenter Loh Yong Teck gave a real-life example of how such a law – which aims to help consumers fix electronic products themselves or take them to cheaper, third-party repair shops, rather than back to their original manufacturers – may not be a silver bullet solution.
Mr Loh said he was quoted $2,340 by Samsung to repair his five-year-old TV, but that most of this was not for labour but for the replacement screen ($1,700) and backlight ($480).
“(I) checked the website and found a later series would cost me less than $1600 with an extended five-year warranty,” he said.
Mr Chua also received varied advice on what his next phone should be. One commenter said he should upgrade to the newest iPhone 14, while someone else urged him to “just switch to Android”.
Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong’s reply to Mr Chua’s question was that “right to repair” is a nascent issue, and that the Government is monitoring global discussions to assess whether such legislation is suitable for Singapore.
The XBB wave
Marymount MP Gan Siow Huang and Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua were the latest MPs to have caught the Covid-19 bug, as Singapore sees an increase in cases driven by the Omicron sub-variant known as XBB.
Ms Gan posted on Facebook on Saturday that she has a sore throat and cough, and will be isolating at home until she recovers.
“Sorry that I could not join today’s tree planting, kayaking, food rescue and Halloween party with residents. Stay safe and well everyone!”
On Oct 13, Ms Phua said it was “finally (her) turn” to test positive, and apologised for not being able to meet people face-to-face for the next few days.
On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wrote on Facebook that the XBB variant is now the predominant sub-variant in the community. “And there is evidence that XBB may be driving an increase in reinfections here.”
The co-chairman of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 urged people to protect themselves from severe infection by ensuring their vaccinations are up to date.
Among those who took Mr Wong’s advice was Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who posted a photo of herself getting a shot of the bivalent vaccine on Friday.
That was the first day people aged 50 and older could take the Moderna vaccine – which protects against the original wildtype virus as well as the BA.1/2 strains – as a second booster shot.
“Got my bivalent #Covid shot today, in time for travels ahead,” she said.