On a voyage to co-create art with community

PAssionArts, a brand established by the People's Association, has partnered many artists to bring together the community to co-create art.

One of the works is an art installation at Telok Blangah Community Club. The installation, named Written Voyage, is a collaboration between artist Ryf Zaini and Telok Blangah Community Arts & Culture Club.

The artwork was put together by him and 46 young people aged 11 to 17, as well as volunteer mentors from The Mentoring Club @ Telok Blangah, a programme aimed at engaging children in Telok Blangah through four key areas: nature, arts and music performances, sports, and business visits.

Written Voyage was created with recycled bottles containing intricate origami ships and penned messages of hope and aspiration for a better Singapore.

The installation includes technology features such as sensory displays that play audio messages recorded by the children or their parents through a proximity sensor.