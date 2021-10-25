On a disinfecting mission to help keep Singapore safe

Mr Mohamad Yazid Jasnay using an electrostatic spray to disinfect the technical room of a laundry plant on Sept 25. As operations manager of the environmental division of facility management company CBM, he leads two teams which handle the disinfection of areas visited by Covid-19 cases. He tells The Straits Times the rigours he goes through at home and at work to keep both his family and Singapore workplaces safe.