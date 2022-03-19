Omicron wave has peaked but hospitals still under stress: Ong

They are seeing many patients with chronic issues not tied to Covid-19 that have got worse in last 2 years, says minister

Political Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 min ago

The peak of the Omicron wave is definitely over, but hospitals remain under stress largely owing to patients with conditions not related to Covid-19, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday in an update on the local coronavirus situation.

He said in a Facebook post that based on daily case counts, the Omicron wave has "clearly peaked" and "is subsiding".

The week-on-week case ratio is now almost 0.7. It was more than 0.9 just a few days ago, he said.

A case ratio below one shows that the number of cases has declined compared with the previous week, and a smaller number shows a sharper drop.

Mr Ong also said the number of people hospitalised due to Covid-19 is falling gradually, with a lag compared with the fall in daily cases.

"However, hospitals are still very busy and under stress due to the large number of non-Covid-19-related emergency department admissions," he said.

These are mostly patients with chronic diseases that have worsened over the last two years as the healthcare system was preoccupied with fighting Covid-19.

Mr Ong said that 90 per cent to 95 per cent of emergency department patients admitted to hospital have acute medical emergencies or a worsening of chronic medical conditions. Of this group, around 20 per cent had an incidental Covid-19 diagnosis - meaning that they also happened to have Covid-19.

The remaining 5 per cent were admitted for Covid-19-specific treatments.

"At the Ministry of Health, we call this the 'business-as-usual debt', which has to be repaid. And the debt repayment is coming at us ferociously," said Mr Ong.

He added that the ministry hopes the situation will ease in the coming couple of weeks.

Week-on-week changes in daily Covid-19 cases and emergency hospital admissions are two numbers that the Government is watching closely as it plans the next set of easing of safe management measures, he said.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 19, 2022, with the headline Omicron wave has peaked but hospitals still under stress: Ong. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top