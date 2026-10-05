OldTown White Coffee to close last Singapore outlet in Kallang Wave Mall

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Its final day of operations will be on Oct 11.

SINGAPORE – OldTown White Coffee, a restaurant chain that serves Malaysian cuisine, is set to close its final Singapore outlet in Kallang Wave Mall, with its final day of operations on Oct 11.

“After more than 12 years of serving our valued customers at OldTown Kallang Wave, we would like to announce the permanent closure of our outlet,” the brand said in a Facebook post on Oct 2.

OldTown, which used to have outlets in East Coast and Novena, said in a media reply that the closure was due to the expiry of its lease, which is part of The Kallang.

“The closure is due to the landlord’s decision not to renew our lease at the current location,” OldTown said in the media reply . “Despite efforts to negotiate, we were unable to reach a mutual agreement for extension.

“The company will continue to evaluate opportunities as part of its long-term business strategy and does not rule out the possibility of returning to Singapore in the future should suitable opportunities arise.”

Other notable recent closures in the food and beverage scene here include Pizza Studio Tamaki, which will close on Oct 31; halal steakhouse Tomahawk King, which closed on Sept 20; and Swedish cafe Fika in Arab Street, which shut on Aug 14.