Most want to stay on: Survey

Three in four older workers here do not intend to stop work before they turn 65, showed a study commissioned by The Sunday Times.

They want to remain employed so they can stay active, have a sense of purpose, maintain social connections and save up for old age. Last Friday, the retirement age for Singapore workers was raised from 62 to 63, and the re-employment age from 67 to 68.

To address an ageing workforce, the retirement age is set to gradually increase to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030.