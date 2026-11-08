Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Old-school snacks shop Biscuit King in Casuarina Road to close by end of January

It is one of few left in Singapore which still sells traditional biscuits, sweets and snacks.

SINGAPORE – Popular old-school snacks shop Biscuit King is set to close at the end of January, as it thanked its customers for their “loyalty, support and wonderful memories over the years”.

The store is located at 130 Casuarina Road in Upper Thomson, and is one of few left in Singapore which still sells traditional biscuits, sweets and snacks.



“Sad news for all old-school snack lovers... Biscuit King will be closing its doors for good on 31st January 2027,” read a Facebook post by Patricia Chew on the Can Eat! SG group on Nov 7.

The post was titled “Biscuit King closes after years of nostalgia”.

It was accompanied by a photo of a sign in front of the shop that read: “Dear valued customers, we regret to inform you that Biscuit King will be ceasing operations in a few months’ time (31st Jan 2027).

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your loyalty, support and wonderful memories over the years. It has been a true privilege serving you.”

No reason was stated for its impending closure.

As of Nov 8, Biscuit King’s website had just one short message saying that it is “temporary closed for orders due to shortage of manpower”.

Its operating hours were also displayed, from 11am to 10pm from Tuesday to Sunday and it is closed on Mondays.

Comments on Chew’s post were mainly nostalgic and sympathetic, coming from users who were disappointed to see Biscuit King crumble.

“Sad to see a traditional biscuit shop close. Although I have also not visited them for very long,” said Alvin Yeo.

“Sad (with shocked and sad face emojis)... I love this place. Love the varieties and nostalgic biscuits. Brings back childhood memories... I got to stock up,” another user, Jo-anne Angel, commented.

Others like Maverick Jia Hong suggested that such businesses are no longer sustainable today.

“We may speak of regret or nostalgia, yet we patronise these places only a few times a year. The fact that they haven’t gone out of business is simply a testament to how long they’ve managed to hold on,” read the comment written in Chinese .