Office blaze causes $200k in damage

Smoke caused by a fire billowing out of a building near Balestier Road yesterday, and the blackened interior of the third-floor office where the blaze took place.

Computers, furniture and air-conditioning units were destroyed in the office of N.K. Luck Singapore, which supplies dental equipment. Company director Teo Cheng Hai told The Straits Times that the fire caused about $200,000 in damage.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to an alert about the fire at 2 Jalan Rajah at about 7.30am. Officers put out the fire using two water jets. No injuries were reported and the cause is being investigated.