Off-duty SMRT bus captain killed in BKE crash; another bus driver arrested

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Motorcyclists and pillion riders form the largest group of road users involved in fatal traffic accidents.

SINGAPORE – A 49-year-old SMRT bus captain died after an accident involving his motorcycle, a bus and a lorry on the BKE towards Woodlands on the afternoon of Nov 4.

A 50-year-old driver of the bus was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death, the police said in response to media queries.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident on the BKE a t around 3.30pm on Nov 4 .

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Woodlands Hospital, where he later died, the authorities said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Expressing his condolences, SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay said the bus captain was off duty and riding his motorcycle home after his shift when the fatal collision occurred.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, a bus captain,” Gay said on Nov 5 in response to media queries. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are in touch with his family and will provide the support they need.”

In a video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Facebook, a blue motorcycle can be seen lying on its side on the second leftmost lane on the road, with a detached top case a few metres away.

A lorry with its hazard lights flashing is seen further down the same lane, while a blue bus is in the lane to its right.

In an X post at around 3.30pm, the Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to the accident on the BKE towards Woodlands, after the exit towards Mandai Road, and advised them to avoid lanes two and three.

The accident follows another fatal collision near Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 1, where a 60-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident with a car.

According to the Traffic Police’s mid-year road traffic statistics, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

The number of people injured in traffic accidents rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6% of all traffic accidents from January to June.

They continue to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths in the first half of 2026.