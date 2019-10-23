Of Sri Lankan descent, but teenager speaks Mandarin effortlessly

Student Devni Chamodya Kaluarachchi often takes Chinese hawkers by surprise when she slips effortlessly into Mandarin to buy food.

A Singaporean of Sri Lankan ethnicity, the 14-year-old began studying the language in kindergarten, following in her older brother's footsteps.

Both studied Chinese because Sinhalese is not taught in schools here.

When she spoke to The Straits Times earlier this month, the Secondary 2 student of Ngee Ann Secondary School had just completed an examination on listening comprehension in Mandarin.

Looking spent, she said quietly: "It was hard, but I think I did okay."

Her love affair with the language began when she was in Kindergarten 2 and attended classes in wushu, or Chinese martial arts.

"Many of our coaches came from mainland China, so speaking with them helped me to expand my vocabulary.

Localised terms used mainly in Singapore

Over the years, with the Chinese community mixing with other cultures in Singapore, its language has taken on a more localised flavour. Here are six Mandarin terms, in hanyu pinyin, that are distinctly Singaporean: ba sha Meaning "market", it comes from the Malay word pasar, which in turn comes from a similar Persian word bazar (the origin of the English "bazaar"). pai tuo It means to date or go on a date. It comes from the Cantonese phrase paktor, which refers to the scene where a couple stand side by side (pak) holding hands (tor). hao xiong di Literally "good brother", this phrase refers to wandering ghosts. It is commonly used during the seventh lunar month, when Chinese believe the gates of hell are open and ghosts roam freely in the mortal realm. gu ben A phonetic transliteration of the English word "coupon", it is an example of many such words in localised Mandarin. Gu ben refers most often to parking coupons used in Singapore. hu ji A transcription of the English word "orchid". Known as lan hua in other Mandarin-speaking communities, the orchid has a special place in Singapore as the Vanda Miss Joaquim is the country's national flower. de shi Comes from a transcription of the English word "taxi". In China, taxis are called chu zu che, literally "car for rent", while in Taiwan they are called ji cheng che, or "metered cars". Tee Zhuo

"I like how Chinese characters portray the actual thing they are referring to," she said. For example, "shan", the character for mountain, resembles a mountain.

"This means I have to learn a lot of characters, but it also means there is constantly something fresh and new about the language, which makes it fun," she added, switching to Mandarin.

In her Primary School Leaving Examination, she scored a B for Chinese.

"Having a brother learning the language as well helped," said Devni, as they would talk to each other in Mandarin.

But Sinhalese is the language used at home, although the siblings' interest in Mandarin has rubbed off on their parents.

Both aged 50, they speak a smattering of Mandarin. Devni's father, an IT consultant, intent on getting the tone right, would often check with her. "He tries his best," she said with a chuckle.

Devni's language journey is inextricably linked to her love for wushu. Her eyes light up when she talks about it.

In July, she competed in the Speak Mandarin Campaign's public speaking competition, where she spoke of her passion for the sport. She even demonstrated it with her weapon of choice: the nandao, or southern broadsword.

The crowd was bowled over, and she received the Most Popular Contestant award.

Her wushu skills got her admitted directly into Ngee Ann Secondary.

She is one of the few non-Chinese doing wushu in her school, but she is at home with her teammates, exchanging jokes and jibes in Mandarin with them during this interview.

A wushu star, she has won more than a dozen gold placings since 2017 at national and international competitions.

Said schoolmate Eryn Lee, also in Secondary 2: "Devni doesn't give up, so there is something very impressive and inspiring about her."

Tee Zhuo