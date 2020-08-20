Of scents and charity

On the sidelines of a visit to perfumery company Firmenich at Kent Ridge yesterday, President Halimah Yacob announced the theme for the President's Challenge 2021, which is to support digital inclusion for vulnerable groups.

The annual fundraiser for the less fortunate will also push for more social service agencies here to adopt technology to navigate the new and complex challenges in the sector.

Madam Halimah was taken on a tour of the various rooms during her visit to Firmenich's global perfumery creative centre.

In one of the rooms, fragrance development director Lai Mei Sum (right in picture) explained to Madam Halimah the process of how the company develops and tests its scents.

The company also employs six visually impaired persons as sensory panellists, who help with testing the products using digital assistive devices.