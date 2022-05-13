Ode to mothers, daughters and wonder women: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we take a look at how our MPs honour the women who raised them and, in keeping with the theme, some of their views on female representation in national service after the issue was raised in Parliament this week.

Look out for the latest edition of the series every Friday, and check out past ones here.

Mum's the word… on their lips

Mother's Day took place on Sunday (May 8) and almost every MP was in on the action, giving out flowers during their walkabouts and putting up heartfelt social media posts of appreciation for their own matriarchs.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah stood out, however, with her TikTok dedication. In a simple video of her gifting a bouquet of roses and a loving nuzzle to her mother - set to the strains of Louis Armstrong's classic What A Wonderful World - Ms Indranee also revealed that the older woman was 99 years young and had beaten Covid-19 just two months ago.

"So wanted to make this Mother's Day extra special for her," said Ms Indranee, in a post that drew about 1,800 likes and hundreds of comments and shares.

Most of these remarked on the beauty of her mother - Madam Ng Yew Keng, also known as Mrs Mavis Thurairajah - with one calling her an angel.