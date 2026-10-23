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OCBC Bank’s mobile, internet banking services restored after disruption: Spokesperson

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OCBC’s mobile app and internet banking services appeared to be disrupted on the afternoon of Oct 23.

OCBC Bank’s mobile app and internet banking services appeared to be disrupted on the afternoon of Oct 23.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

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Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – Some OCBC Bank customers had difficulties accessing its mobile and internet banking services on the afternoon of Oct 23, but affected services have since been restored, the bank said.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, the issue began at about 12.15pm, peaking at more than 767 reports at 1.11pm.

The number of reports dipped to about 71 at 2.56pm.

An error message displayed on the OCBC mobile banking app.

An error message displayed on the OCBC mobile banking app.

PHOTO: ST READER

In a media reply, an OCBC spokesperson said: “Some customers faced intermittent slowness accessing our mobile and internet banking services earlier this afternoon.

“Our ATM (automated teller machine) and card services are not affected. We assure customers that their monies are safe and no customer data is compromised. We apologise for the inconvenience and would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

An announcement on the OCBC app said: “You may have difficulty accessing the OCBC app and internet banking. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are working to bring things back to normal.”

On social media, a user reported issues with log-in functions, while others had problems with ATM withdrawals and PayNow services.

More on this topic
OCBC customers can hold Malaysian ringgit in Singapore savings accounts from Oct 23
OCBC internet, mobile banking services restored after disruption; no customer data compromised: Bank

Calista Wong is a journalist covering breaking news and current affairs at The Straits Times. She has a special interest in lifestyle and environment-related news.

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